Caltrain MLK Celebration Train rolls through Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area will mark the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with an annual event on Monday.

The Caltrain MLK Celebration Train will bring hundreds of people from the South Bay and the Peninsula to the MLK march in San Francisco. The train travels 54 miles to commemorate the historic 54-mile march Dr. King led from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama in 1965.

The train departs from San Jose's Diridon Station at 9:35 a.m., making stops at Palo Alto Station at 9:55 a.m., and the San Mateo Station at 10:19 a.m. before heading into San Francisco by 10:45 a.m. Once the train arrives, celebrants will be able to take part in the MLK2020 March or head to Yerba Buena Gardens to take part in a full day of festivities. All of the day's events are free and open to the public.

Free tickets had to be reserved in advance and are no longer available.
