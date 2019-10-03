Community & Events

Central Legal de la Raza celebrates 50 years of helping community

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Central Legal de la Raza has been providing legal services for their Fruitvale community for the past 50 years.

Their services include deportation defense and help for tenants struggling with eviction preventions, unfair rent increases and inhospitable living environments.

They also work with workers who have experienced harassment, wage theft, lack of overtime breaks and other labor issues.

Central Legal de la Raza also has a youth development program called the Youth Law Academy, which aims to diversify the courtroom for the future.

Development Director Elba Morales and Immigrant Rights Director Maciel Jacques spoke to ABC7 News about Central Legal de la Raza.

Watch the full interview in the player above.
