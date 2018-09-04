Citywide 'Love Our City' cleanup event to be held this Saturday

Love Our City is an opportunity for neighbors to meet up, interact with their supervisors, and help clean up their neighborhoods, Public Works spokesperson Bryan Dahl told us.
"We just want to start a movement where people respect the sidewalks and public spaces around them," Dahl told us.
Volunteers at a Giant Sweep District 5 Event in July 2018. | Photo: Giant Sweep/Facebook
The event will be similar to the Giant Sweep effort launched in February 2013 by Mayor Ed Lee -- in partnership with the San Francisco Giants -- to bring the city together to tackle its litter problem.
This time around, the Giants aren't sponsoring the event, but "they have been our partner for several years and have helped with promotion," Dahl said.
Giant Sweep kickoff in February 2018. | Photo: GIant Sweep/ Facebook
Each district will have two to four Love Our City cleanup locations, one of which will have the supervisor in attendance. The cleanups will run this Saturday, September 8 from 9 a.m. - noon.
Here are the cleanups that supervisors will attend:
- District 1 (Sandra Lee Fewer): Peabody Elementary School, 7th Avenue between Clement and California streets
- District 2 (Catherine Stefani): Wallenberg High School, Masonic Avenue between Anza and Turk streets
- District 3: (Aaron Peskin) Joe DiMaggio Playground, Lombard Street between Mason and Powell streets
- District 4 (Katy Tang): Francis Scott Key Elementary School, Kirkham Street and 42nd Avenue
- District 5 (Vallie Brown): Alamo Square Park, Scott and Grove streets
- District 6 (Jane Kim): Sgt. Macaulay Park, O'Farrell and Larkin streets
- District 7 (Norman Yee): Ingleside Library Garden, Ocean Avenue near Plymouth Street
- District 8 (Rafael Mandelman): Eureka Valley Library, 16th and Prosper street
- District 9 (Hillary Ronen): Bernal Heights Library Playground, Cortland Avenue and Andover Street
- District 10 (Malia Cohen): Mendell Plaza, 3rd Street and Oakdale Avenue
- District 11 (Ahsha Safai): Excelsior Playground, Russia Avenue and Madrid Street
For information on the other cleanups in each district, visit the event's website. Participants are encouraged to register in advance, to help the city know how many volunteers to expect.