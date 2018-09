Citywide 'Love Our City' cleanup event to be held this Saturday

District 1 (Sandra Lee Fewer): Peabody Elementary School, 7th Avenue between Clement and California streets

District 2 (Catherine Stefani): Wallenberg High School, Masonic Avenue between Anza and Turk streets

District 3: (Aaron Peskin) Joe DiMaggio Playground, Lombard Street between Mason and Powell streets

District 4 (Katy Tang): Francis Scott Key Elementary School, Kirkham Street and 42nd Avenue

District 5 (Vallie Brown): Alamo Square Park, Scott and Grove streets

District 6 (Jane Kim): Sgt. Macaulay Park, O'Farrell and Larkin streets

District 7 (Norman Yee): Ingleside Library Garden, Ocean Avenue near Plymouth Street

District 8 (Rafael Mandelman): Eureka Valley Library, 16th and Prosper street

District 9 (Hillary Ronen): Bernal Heights Library Playground, Cortland Avenue and Andover Street

District 10 (Malia Cohen): Mendell Plaza, 3rd Street and Oakdale Avenue

District 11 (Ahsha Safai): Excelsior Playground, Russia Avenue and Madrid Street

The Department of Public Works is encouraging San Franciscans to do their part in keeping their neighborhoods' streets clean by hosting a city-wide cleanup effort this Saturday. Love Our City is an opportunity for neighbors to meet up, interact with their supervisors, and help clean up their neighborhoods, Public Works spokesperson Bryan Dahl told us."We just want to start a movement where people respect the sidewalks and public spaces around them," Dahl told us.The event will be similar to the Giant Sweep effort launched in February 2013 by Mayor Ed Lee -- in partnership with the San Francisco Giants -- to bring the city together to tackle its litter problem.This time around, the Giants aren't sponsoring the event, but "they have been our partner for several years and have helped with promotion," Dahl said.Each district will have two to four Love Our City cleanup locations, one of which will have the supervisor in attendance. The cleanups will run this Saturday, September 8 from 9 a.m. - noon.Here are the cleanups that supervisors will attend:For information on the other cleanups in each district, visit the event's website . Participants are encouraged to register in advance, to help the city know how many volunteers to expect.