NEW YEAR'S EVE

Cold winds greeted San Francisco New Year's revelers

Families lined up along the Embarcadero bundled under blankets, lovers kept each other cozy and kids kept their hearts pumping with light sticks. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco is sending off 2018 with a blast of cold air and wind!

"It's crazy! It's so cold!" Sheena Que and her family are visiting San Francisco from the Philippines. It's 85 degrees in Manila, but Que says our winter weather is all part of the experience.

"This is what we came here for. We don't get a lot of this kind of weather back home, so yeah, we're enjoying it."

Families lined up along the Embarcadero bundled under blankets, lovers kept each other cozy and kids kept their hearts pumping with light sticks. Hundreds of people waited out the last few chilly hours of 2018 for the big fireworks show at midnight.

Of course, when ushering in a New Year, it's also natural to reflect back on the 12 months we leave behind.

"2018 was very different. Presidents, political views, it was very funny everywhere," said Alex Villarreal who is visiting from Mexico City.

Villarreal says he's looking forward to peace in 2019.

"A lot of peace in Mexico and America."

Michelle Droz lives in Foster City and has a similar wish for all of us in the New Year.

"I just want more people to be just finding happiness with each other and finding the good in each other. If we do that, everyone is going to have a better year."
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
