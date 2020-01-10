Community & Events

A winner of "Last Comic Standing" is performing in the Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Comedian Felipe Esparza, winner of "Last Comic Standing" and host of "What's Up Fool?" podcast will be performing at Tommy T's in Pleasanton this weekend. He speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about the long road that got him to where he is today and gave him a taste of what you may see at his show.

