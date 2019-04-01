Community and culture events worth seeking out in San Francisco this week

Our Inner Ecology--It's All About Shifting How We Think

Looking to get out into the community this week?From comedic storytelling about public transportation to emergency response training, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in San Francisco this week. Read on for a rundown.---Writer, educator and filmmaker, Nora Bateson, visits the Commonwealth Club to discuss new ways of thinking about leadership, and "how we encounter the world" to address climate change, according to the organizers. Her 2016 book "Small Arcs of Larger Circles: Framing Through Other Patterns," builds on the influential book by her father, "An Ecology of Mind," which explores his theories on anthropology, evolution and how we know what we know.Tuesday, April 2, 12-1:15 p.m.The Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero$20 (General Admission: Nonmember)Next, become a member of a Neighborhood Emergency Response Team (NERT) through this free training from the San Francisco Fire Department at City College on Wednesday. NERT volunteers will learn the basics of personal preparedness and prevention, as well as skills that will help them play a helpful role in case of an emergency or a natural disaster.Wednesday, April 3, 6 p.m.- Wednesday, May 8, 9:30 p.m.CCSF Evans Capus, 1400 Evans Ave.Free"People of color, marginalized folks, allies and local LGBTQIA+ community" are invited to to a discussion about how to "shape the future of queer safe spaces in the San Francisco Bay Area" at Manny's first "Hear + Queer" networking mixer on Friday.The event aims to encourage engagement with local stakeholders to "better understand the social needs within our community," write the organizers.Friday, April 5, 7-8:30 p.m.Manny's, 3092 16th St.FreeOn Saturday, the Rickshaw Stop hosts another edition of Muni Diaries Live, where comedians, actors, writers and artists take turns sharing "true and hilarious only-in-SF stories" about life on, near or just tangentially related to public transport in San Francisco.Saturday, April 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m.The Rickshaw Stop, 155 Fell St.$16Finally, check out this free symposium on the the current state -- and the future -- of visual storytelling. Hear presentations from global leaders in filmmaking and photojournalism, including TIME Magazine's Person of the Year, Shahidul Alam. The event starts with a photography portfolio review and concludes with happy hour and an opportunity for more discussion.Sunday, April 7, 12-7 p.m.McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 1150 25th St.Free