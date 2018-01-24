Community Event Aims To Match Tenderloin Non-Profits With Prospective Volunteers

Participants in the third-annual free Volunteer Fair include Glide Memorial Church, which has been a pillar in the Tenderloin community since the 1930s, offering assistance to the impoverished, homeless, and addicted residents of the city.
Glide Memorial Church at the corner of Ellis and Taylor Streets | Photo: Glide
Code Tenderloin is also seeking more volunteers to help prepare neighbors for new opportunities in the technology sector, and provide support for formerly homeless or incarcerated individuals as they look to enter the workforce.
Project Open Hand is looking for partners willing to deliver meals and love to neighbors that are chronically ill or elderly.
Other organizations that will be onsite include:
- 826 Valencia
- Coalition for the Homeless
- Larkin Street Youth
- Skywatchers
- The Gubbio Project
- The Saint Anthony's Foundation
These groups and more will be sharing their missions and explaining how volunteers can get involved at the Tenderloin Museum on Tuesday, January 23rd, starting at 6:30pm.