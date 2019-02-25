Community events worth seeking out in San Francisco this week

From a discussion with the author of "The Master Plan" to a conversation about reliable water access, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in San Francisco this week. Read on for a rundown.
---
The Master Plan
As an installment of The Commonwealth Club's Good Lit series, author of "The Master Plan" Chris Wilson will discuss flaws in the criminal justice system and emphasize the issue of mass incarceration and the need for second chances.
In the book, Wilson draws upon his own experiences of being sentenced to life in prison without parole, and eventually convincing a judge to reduce his sentence after curating his goals into a master plan.
When: Tuesday, February 26, 6-7:15 p.m.
Where: The Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero
Price: Free (Member); $7 (Student); $20 (Non-member)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Thinking That Gets Results
Also at The Commonwealth Club, Steven Campbell, author of "Making Your Mind Magnificent," will be discussing cognitive psychology this Wednesday.
The presentation illustrates how our brains are able to rewire themselves to cultivate personal growth and touches on how our perspectives and beliefs influence our feelings.
When: Wednesday, February 27, 5:15-6:30 p.m.
Where: The Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero
Price: $8 (Student); $10 (Member); $20 (Non-member)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Money Talks: Unlocking Financial Inclusion with FinTech
Out in Tech, in partnership with Plaid, will be hosting a panel of LGBTQ+ activists and allies to discuss equality in emerging economic paradigms. The panel includes Landed co-founder Alex Lofton and BridgeCare Finance CEO and co-founder Jamee Herbert, among others.
When: Wednesday, February 27, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Plaid, 85 Second St., Floor 4
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Financing the Future of Water
The Commonwealth Club will also be hosting water attorney and policy expert and the executive director of WaterNow Alliance, Cynthia Koehler. The conversation will explore environmentally sustainable and affordable solutions to ensure clean and reliable access to water in coming years.
When: Thursday, February 28, 6-7:15 p.m.
Where: The Commonwealth Club, 110 The Embarcadero
Price: $8 (Student); $10 (Member); $20 (Non-member)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets