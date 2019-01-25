Oakland community members are getting on their bikes to benefit a local teen in critical condition.Fourteen-year-old Carlitos was riding his bike on 35th avenue near the Fruitvale Bart station Jan. 2 when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle.Oakland police arrested a person of interest in the case, but no one's been charged.Community members organized a Ride-Out at the Fruitvale BART station this Sunday at 11am to help raise money for Carlito's GoFundMe, which has raised almost $50,000 of the $100,000 goal.