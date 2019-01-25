COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Community organizes Ride-Out for 14-year-old Oakland boy left in critical condition after hit and run

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland community members are getting on their bikes to benefit a local teen in critical condition after being hit and dragged by a car while riding his bike. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland community members are getting on their bikes to benefit a local teen in critical condition.

RELATED: Video shows moments after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in Oakland hit-and-run

Fourteen-year-old Carlitos was riding his bike on 35th avenue near the Fruitvale Bart station Jan. 2 when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle.

Oakland police arrested a person of interest in the case, but no one's been charged.

RELATED: Person of interest arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in Oakland hit-and-run

Community members organized a Ride-Out at the Fruitvale BART station this Sunday at 11am to help raise money for Carlito's GoFundMe, which has raised almost $50,000 of the $100,000 goal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschildren hit by carhit and runcollisionbicyclebicycle crashinvestigationarresteventsOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1 arrested after 14-year-old dragged 4 blocks in Oakland hit-and-run
Police search for driver who hit, dragged teen 4 blocks in Oakland
Video shows aftermath of Oakland hit-and-run involving teen
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
#Earthquake and other trends, according to this week's SF-based tweets
NHL All-Star Weekend kicks off in San Jose
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
Events across the Bay Area remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
More Community & Events
Top Stories
SF woman rewarded after returning nearly $15K of designer goods
Trump's announcement brings temporary relief
Bus carrying Stanford track team catches fire on Seattle freeway
Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved
Google employee lend PAWS to help
Government Shutdown: Giving and getting help
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, free Finny e-book
Show More
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
NHL All-Star Weekend: Olympic Gold Medalist meets local youth at Fan Fair
Gamers frustrated over EA login issues
Woman drove drunk on vanilla extract: police
WATCH LIVE SUNDAY: Kamala Harris to kick off presidential campaign with Oakland rally
More News