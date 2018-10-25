COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Competitors can go full 'feast mode' at this year's Turkey Trot in Oakland

Now's your chance to go full "feast mode" to help the less fortunate this holiday season. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Now's your chance to go full "feast mode" to help the less fortunate this holiday season.

The Alameda County Community Food Bank and its partners unveiled the specially designed "Oaklandish" T-Shirt and medals runners will receive for taking part in the second annual Oakland Turkey trot on Thanksgiving Day.

Organizers are hoping to raise $10,000.

"The food bank not only benefits from the financial contributions that folks are making at the registration table, but also through when people come to pick up their Oaklandish T-shirts, they're dropping off food in our barrels, and we're encouraging everyone in the Town to go full feast mode for everyone in this community," said Alex Boskovich with the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

If you'd like more information on the 5K Turkey trot, and all the other special events taking place Thanksgiving Day, go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbay area eventsTurkeythanksgivingalameda countyOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Celebrating 10 years of service in the TL, Kroc Center kicks off annual Kroctober fest this week
Oakland's First Fridays taking one-month break
The Women's Building rallies for support in historic preservation contest
ABC7 Celebrates Latino Heritage Month 2018
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Police discover driver shot after short chase, crash in Fairfield
Warriors bury hidden treasure below Chase Center court
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Commute Challenge: This might be the fastest way around the Bay
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Van Life: How one couple beats the high cost of living In SF
Program lets Bay Area residents help clean up the streets
2 dead after apparent fall from Taft Point at Yosemite
Show More
California Gov. Jerry Brown joins Doomsday Clock group
More suspicious packages sent to Robert De Niro, former VP Joe Biden
Duchess of Sussex has fashion faux pas during tour
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border
More News