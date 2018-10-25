Competitors can go full 'feast mode' at this year's Turkey Trot in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Now's your chance to go full "feast mode" to help the less fortunate this holiday season.
The Alameda County Community Food Bank and its partners unveiled the specially designed "Oaklandish" T-Shirt and medals runners will receive for taking part in the second annual Oakland Turkey trot on Thanksgiving Day.
Organizers are hoping to raise $10,000.
"The food bank not only benefits from the financial contributions that folks are making at the registration table, but also through when people come to pick up their Oaklandish T-shirts, they're dropping off food in our barrels, and we're encouraging everyone in the Town to go full feast mode for everyone in this community," said Alex Boskovich with the Alameda County Community Food Bank.
If you'd like more information on the 5K Turkey trot, and all the other special events taking place Thanksgiving Day, go here.