Metallica concertgoers encouraged to take mass transit to Chase Center

By Anser Hassan
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony are reuniting tonight for the first-ever concert at the Chase Center. The concert will honor the 20th anniversary of their Grammy Award-Winning "Symphony and Metallica" album.

Parking will be a big issue that concertgoers will have to deal with; the Chase Center holds over 18,000 people but has only 900 parking spots.

City officials are encouraging people to use public transportation. One option is to take BART into San Francisco and then take Muni to get to Chase Center. Muni will offer free rides if you have a Chase Center ticket.

If you drive, be advised that metered parking is $7 hour with a 4 hour parking limit. Parking enforcement at the meters goes until 10 p.m. The nearby UCSF parking lots will be closed off, they have set up an alert system andwith a color-coded calendar to warn when to expect major traffic delays.

Some other ways to get here: use the ferry or ride your bike. New bikes lines have been put in this part of town. The 3rd Street Bridge is down to just two lanes due to construction which will likely add to the traffic issues.

The concert starts at 8 p.m.

