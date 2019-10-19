Corgi-con at Ocean Beach this Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Attention corgi owners and corgi lovers, there's an event to get your corgi on this weekend.The annual NorCal Corgi-con returns to San Francisco this Saturday.The event which started as a casual gathering of corgi owners just 5 years ago, will attract more than 1,000 corgis from all over the country.Corgi-con organizer Cynthia Lee admits that behind the cute face is a lot of brains and a little bit of attitude.She says, "Corgis are not only really cute, but they are very smart. So smart that they are actually quite stubborn. There's a potential for them to kind of run over your life."The event will be filled with interactive activities such as a costume contest, corgi-races and corgi agility tests.If you are interested in participating or just want to be a bystander, Corgi-con takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, near the Cliff House.