Community & Events

Corgi-con at Ocean Beach this Saturday

By Michelle Hong
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Attention corgi owners and corgi lovers, there's an event to get your corgi on this weekend.

The annual NorCal Corgi-con returns to San Francisco this Saturday.

The event which started as a casual gathering of corgi owners just 5 years ago, will attract more than 1,000 corgis from all over the country.

Corgi-con organizer Cynthia Lee admits that behind the cute face is a lot of brains and a little bit of attitude.

She says, "Corgis are not only really cute, but they are very smart. So smart that they are actually quite stubborn. There's a potential for them to kind of run over your life."

The event will be filled with interactive activities such as a costume contest, corgi-races and corgi agility tests.

If you are interested in participating or just want to be a bystander, Corgi-con takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, near the Cliff House.

You can go to their Facebook page for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscoocean beachweekend happeningssan francisco baypetsdogeventspuppy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Top PG&E officials face criticism at emergency hearing over blackouts
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
East Bay senior community wants PG&E power pole replaced
Flying Experiment: 20-hour non-stop flight takes to the air
Man with box cutter slashes woman on BART, police say
Photos show humpback whales breaching after 4.7 magnitude earthquake
Overseas interest after $88-million Los Altos estate has 55% price drop
Show More
North Bay students 'heartbroken' over rescheduled homecoming game
WATCH IN 60: CPUC grills PG&E, Oakland BART stabbing, SJ officer hits power pole
Shelter-in-place lifted at 3 Santa Clara schools
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Cartoon Art Museum and Pleasanton Harvest Festival!
More TOP STORIES News