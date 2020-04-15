Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Mayor Garcetti doesn't see mass gatherings, sports, concerts returning to Los Angeles until 2021

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- People should not expect to see large gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts with fans in attendance, returning to Los Angeles until next year, Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.

"Nothing I've heard would indicate that we'll be having thousands of people gathering anytime soon and probably not for the rest of this year," Garcetti told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

RELATED: Mayor Garcetti to announce plans on scaling back 'safer-at-home' orders in LA

Large gatherings in Los Angeles, like much of the nation, have been shut down amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Even as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to grow, there has been increasing attention on the question of when the country can reopen for business again.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week he also does not expect mass gatherings to return this summer, but he has not been more specific about a date. He released a plan to modify the state's coronavirus restrictions, saying that there would be no large-scale events until there is herd immunity and/or a vaccine. This could be months away or longer.

"Large-scale events that bring in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers altogether across every conceivable difference, health and otherwise, is not in the cards based upon our current guidelines and current expectations," Newsom said.

RELATED: Newsom unveils plan to reopen California, ease stay-at-home restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic

Garcetti noted that even if the rate of growth in coronavirus cases begins to decline, ultimately there may only be 5-10% of the city that was exposed to the virus. That leaves the remaining 90% who would still be vulnerable if restrictions are lifted.

"I think we all have never wanted science to work so quickly, but until there's either a vaccine, some sort of pharmaceutical intervention or herd immunity, the science is the science," Garcetti said. "Public health officials have been very clear: We've got many miles to walk before we're going to be back in those environments,'' he added.

"But I can hope we can perhaps watch sporting events without audiences on TV ... listen to concerts as we've been doing.''

Garcetti said he discussed the matter Monday with city department general managers but no specific timeline on the resumption of large events was determined.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeleslos angeles countyconcertlive musiccoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronavirussports
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
100+ products that protect you against novel coronavirus germs
NOT REAL NEWS: Debunking more false coronavirus myths
COVID-19 economic relief: Burger King offers 2 free kids meals
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: East Bay lab uses robots to help develop COVID-19 test kits
Coronavirus blog: Sandhya Patel opens up about life during COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus blog: During the pandemic & life after
LA County confirms 42 additional deaths, 472 new COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's why respirators, intubation needed to treat coronavirus
Live coronavirus updates: Case total in San Francisco surpasses 1,000
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
Government nears lending limit on small business relief program
Coronavirus: Dems propose Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments
Gov. Newsom announces expansion of Calif.'s unemployment benefits
WATCH TOMORROW: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
Show More
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
First responders honor medical workers in the South Bay
Support the Bay
Would you give up personal data to return to work?
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
More TOP STORIES News