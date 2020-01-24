Community & Events

CuriOdyssey in San Mateo launches new program called 'Museums for All'

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- CuriOdyssey is becoming even more accessible!

The science playground and zoo on the Peninsula is such a fun and educational place for kids and adults. And now CuriOdyssey has announced the launch of its Museums for All program.

Families whose income qualifies them for public assistance will need proof of participation and photo ID. For more details, click here.

The program, which begins Feb. 7, makes admission affordable for underserved communities.

Thanks to the partnership with Alaska Airlines, these families will have access to an annual family membership that's discounted from $145 to $35 and daily admission is reduced from $15.95 for adults and $12.95 for children to $1.00 for both.

And something else to know about: a special "sensory-friendly" event is coming up on Sunday, February 9th. There will be exclusive hours for kids with special needs and their families. CuriOdyssey will close to the general public at 2:30 that day. Then from 3 p.m.-5 p.m., the families can enjoy the hands-on exhibits and see the amazing animals that live at CuriOdyssey.

And guess what? It's free! Free admission and free parking.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan mateochildrenmuseumsmuseum exhibitfamily
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New CDC coronavirus warning posters at SFO
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Authorities investigating possible case of coronavirus in Texas
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Keanu Reeves to return to SF to film major movie
49ers' Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to fallen military service member's family
Show More
Garoppolo recalls Mahomes visiting him after he tore ACL
Suspect arrested in projectile strikes south of Gilroy, report says
US Treasury chief takes swipe at Thunberg
San Mateo deadly crash linked to home invasion, police say
SF Mayor London Breed endorses Michael Bloomberg for president
More TOP STORIES News