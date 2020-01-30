over it

DRONEVIEW7: Volunteers help Lake Merritt sparkle as the crown jewel of Oakland

By Tim Jue
OAKLAND (KGO) -- It's a wildlife refuge, a recreation hot spot, and a civic treasure.

Oakland's Lake Merritt is called the jewel of the city. The heart-shaped 140-acre lake is located smack dab in the middle of town. It has served as a civic gathering place for generations of Oaklanders - a spot for celebration, community, and protest.

RELATED: DRONEVIEW7: History is everywhere at fast-changing Alameda Point

"It's a meeting place for all different types of people, from across ethnic backgrounds and religious backgrounds," said James Robinson, executive director of the non-profit Lake Merritt Institute. "It's a very therapeutic place to be. A lot of people are actually referred here by hospitals to get natural healing."

Robinson's institute is dedicated to keeping the Lake clean and vibrant for the wildlife that call it home. He said it hasn't always been that way.

The lake saw years of neglect and pollution - something his organization has help reverse through volunteer clean-up events that draw both locals and visitors.

RELATED: DRONEVIEW7: San Francisco's Ironic Icon: A sundial in the city's foggiest neighborhood

"It was declared the oldest wildlife refuge in 1870," Robinson said. "It's an amazing place where we can get inner city children come down, see nature, and experience it -- sometimes for the first time."

Take a look at all Over It videos here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoaklandrecreationbirdsover itoutdoor adventures
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OVER IT
San Francisco's hidden sundial is the city's most ironic landmark
DRONEVIEW7: Napa Valley Wine Train celebrates 30th Anniversary
DRONEVIEW7: The past is still present at Alameda Point
DRONEVIEW7: Novato City Hall a 'community icon'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Want to avoid coronavirus? Health expert advice here
SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton resigns amidst corruption scandal
Private vehicle ban begins on Market Street in SF
Football superfan shares how to enjoy Super Bowl on a budget
Kobe Bryant's wife breaks social media silence after crash
Official Super Bowl fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
George Kittle describes being 'starstruck' over The Rock in Miami
Show More
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Teen party rampage adds insult to injury, says Tubbs Fire survivor
Video shows man dumped out of wheelchair in East Bay Target
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
14 days of dry weather on the way
More TOP STORIES News