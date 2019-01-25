Earthquake and other trends, according to this week's SF-based tweets

Hoodline sifted through a week's worth of the city's loud and chaotic stream of tweets to find the city's top trending hashtags, ranking each term by finding the hashtags that spent the most hours in the top 20.
Last week's top trending hashtag in San Francisco was #earthquake, which trended for 42 hours.
UPDATE: This morning’s 3.5 magnitude #earthquake was centered only a couple hundred yards away from yesterday’s 3.4 magnitude temblor. Did you feel it? https://t.co/FhxqLT2T3G— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 17, 2019
SF's second-place trending hashtag was #DubNation, which trended for 45 hours, followed by #7Rings, which trended for 35 hours.
In addition to their record-breaking 51-point first quarter, the @warriors finished with 142 points, the most a team has scored in a non-OT game at Denver since 1991. #DubNation— StatMuse (@statmuse) January 16, 2019
📊 https://t.co/OS49K70XFU pic.twitter.com/Yw2gKpvbYR
San Francisco was ahead of the curve on #7Rings, which trended locally for longer than it did nationally. The city's tweeters were less interested in #TheMaskedSinger, whose local trend duration couldn't match its national popularity.
The number one tweet that people in SF retweeted last week was from @egg_rt_record, an account apparently made to get the record for the most retweets. It's a photo of a brown egg standing on its end. As of this writing, it had a million retweets, 486 from San Francisco users. But it has a ways to go: The retweet record is north of 5 million.
Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!)— World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019
We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI
In the number two most-retweeted spot was a Jan. 17 tweet by @BarackObama, wishing Michelle Obama a happy birthday. It has earned 185,000 retweets, 381 of them from San Francisco.
I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/ejqm0uC9J4— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2019
In third place this week was a tweet from @BurgerKing. It referenced a typo by President Trump and has gained 96,000 retweets, of which 330 were from San Francisco Twitter users.
due to a large order placed yesterday, we're all out of hamberders.— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019
just serving hamburgers today.
To take the temperature on social media each week, we collect all tweets from SF-based Twitter users and those tweets tagged with locations in the city, then apply our own complex analytical tools to refine the flood of tweets into a coherent analysis of the city's week on social media.
