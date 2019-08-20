Community & Events

El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting has car stolen, gets new one from community

By ABC7.com staff
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man who lost his wife in the mass shooting at a Walmart earlier this month is getting some help from his community.

Antonio Basco buried his wife Saturday and invited the public to attend the funeral.

Sometime that night, his blue SUV was reportedly stolen. It was found badly damaged the next morning.

A Ford dealership stepped in to help. Workers there gave him a new SUV the same color as the one he had shared with his late wife.
