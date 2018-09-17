COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Enter for your chance to BECOMING: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama!

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Enter for your chance to BECOMING: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama!

Enter now through 9/21/18.

Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to attend BECOMING: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama. Her live U.S. book tour will make a stop in San Jose at the SAP Center on Friday, December 14th. Five (5) lucky winners will each receive a pair of tickets to hear firsthand Mrs. Obama's intimate reflections on the experiences and events that have shaped her.

>> ENTER TODAY!

Mrs. Obama's tour will feature intimate and honest conversations between Mrs. Obama and a selection of to-be-announced moderators, reflective of the extraordinary stories shared in the wide-ranging chapters of her deeply personal book. In candidly recounting moments from her own extraordinary journey, Mrs. Obama will also share life lessons learned and inspire people to become the very best version of themselves. "I've spent the last year and a half reflecting on my story as deeply and honestly as I could, and now I'm thrilled to travel the country and do the same with readers this fall," said Michelle Obama about her upcoming tour. "I hope that this tour will inspire others to reflect upon and share their own stories-all the joys and sorrows, all the scars and renewals-so that together, we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming."

For tickets which will go on sale to the public starting Friday, September 21 at 10 a.m., visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventswhere you livebay area eventsmichelle obamapromotionsABC7 contests and promotionscontestsSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Massive 'Bounce House' open through Sunday in Sausalito
Scenes from 2018's Oakland Pride festivities
Oakland celebrates pride with parade, festival
Hoodline Weekend Fun: Sound Summit, Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Palo Alto professor accuses Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct
'Vegan Mondays' coming to Berkeley
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
Siblings surprise dad by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang
Accusations against Kavanaugh bring back memories of Clarence Thomas hearings
Florence death toll rises to 17
Report: TIME magazine sold for $190M to Marc Benioff, wife
VIDEO: Aerial look at destructive NC flooding from Florence
Show More
Parents of 6-month-old in coma in Oakland make final plea
Stray dogs rescued from I-580 in Oakland
Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis retires abruptly during game
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
Davis hits slam in 9th but A's again stumble, Rays win 5-4
More News