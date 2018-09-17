SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Enter for your chance to BECOMING: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama!
Enter now through 9/21/18.
Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to attend BECOMING: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama. Her live U.S. book tour will make a stop in San Jose at the SAP Center on Friday, December 14th. Five (5) lucky winners will each receive a pair of tickets to hear firsthand Mrs. Obama's intimate reflections on the experiences and events that have shaped her.
Mrs. Obama's tour will feature intimate and honest conversations between Mrs. Obama and a selection of to-be-announced moderators, reflective of the extraordinary stories shared in the wide-ranging chapters of her deeply personal book. In candidly recounting moments from her own extraordinary journey, Mrs. Obama will also share life lessons learned and inspire people to become the very best version of themselves. "I've spent the last year and a half reflecting on my story as deeply and honestly as I could, and now I'm thrilled to travel the country and do the same with readers this fall," said Michelle Obama about her upcoming tour. "I hope that this tour will inspire others to reflect upon and share their own stories-all the joys and sorrows, all the scars and renewals-so that together, we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming."
For tickets which will go on sale to the public starting Friday, September 21 at 10 a.m., visit this page.