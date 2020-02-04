SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Science of Cocktails" at the Exploritorium in San Francisco is this Friday and there will be over 20 open bars, live music, cocktails, and food and everyone is invited! Midday Live got a front row seat on how science and cocktails go hand in hand.
A fundraiser with cocktails and science is happening this weekend in San Francisco
