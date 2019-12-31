Final performances for San Francisco's popular musical revue 'Beach Blanket Babylon' this New Year's Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All good things must come to an end, and the producers of 'Beach Blanket Babylon' say that time has come.The popular musical revue is closing its doors after two final performances on New Year's Eve.The theater first opened at Club Fugazi in 1974 in San Francisco's North Beach district. The performances feature larger than life characters, over the top outfits and a must-see experience for locals and tourists alike.ABC7 News talked to the stage manager of the production, John Camayani, who said he never expected it to last this long."I thought, ahh six weeks, until I find a real job," said Camayani. "And it turned into 40 years just like that."'Beach Blanket Babylon' has put on more than 17,000 shows for 6.5 million people. Both New Year's Eve shows are sold out.