Community & Events

Seeing smoke in the East Bay? It could be part of Alameda County Fire Department training

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- If you live in the San Leandro area and spot smoky skies Saturday, it may be part of a fire training program.

The Chabot College Fire Technology Program is conducting live fire training at the Alameda County Fire Department Training Tower at 890 Lola Street in San Leandro from 8 am - 5pm.

Throughout the training, you may see a column of black smoke in San Leandro (near the intersection of Davis Street and Alvarado) that may also be visible from BART and Interstate 880.

Chabot College students may be participating in the training, but it is not open to the public.

Alameda County Fire Department says, "If you see smoke and are unsure if it is coming from the training, please do not hesitate to call 911."

Report a Typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan leandroalameda countyfire departmentsschoolfirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man hailed as hero for attacking New Zealand mosque gunman
ABC7's 'After the Game' to broadcast live inside Chase Center
WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf
Krispy Kreme doughnuts go green for St. Patrick's Day weekend
Support grows, security heightened at Islamic Centers across the South Bay
SF Man charged with animal cruelty after being caught on video throwing puppy down hall
Cyclists demand safer streets and protected bike lanes from Folsom to Howard
Show More
Bay Area mosques hold services with extra security
66-year-old surfer suffers heart attack while surfing at Mavericks
Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang rallies in San Francisco
How mass shooting live stream got past social media monitors & AI
Grounded Boeing 737 Max 8 lands at San Francisco Intl. Airport
More TOP STORIES News