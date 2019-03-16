Seeing smoke in the East Bay? It could be part of Alameda County Fire Department training

Advisory: Live Fire Training on 3/16 and 3/17. Smoke May Be Visible in San Leandro, from BART and Interstate 880 https://t.co/N4Q4a6WwZ9 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) March 16, 2019

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- If you live in the San Leandro area and spot smoky skies Saturday, it may be part of a fire training program.The Chabot College Fire Technology Program is conducting live fire training at the Alameda County Fire Department Training Tower at 890 Lola Street in San Leandro from 8 am - 5pm.Throughout the training, you may see a column of black smoke in San Leandro (near the intersection of Davis Street and Alvarado) that may also be visible from BART and Interstate 880.Chabot College students may be participating in the training, but it is not open to the public.Alameda County Fire Department says, "If you see smoke and are unsure if it is coming from the training, please do not hesitate to call 911."