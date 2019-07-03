First annual 'Interdependence Day' on July 4 in Oakland highlights community inclusion

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Jack London Square in Oakland is hosting it's first ever ''Interdependence Day' where its theme is to include all people and communities through multicultural programming across music, dance, art and food.
The event is happening Thursday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone is invited!
