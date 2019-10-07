More than 1 million people expected to attend 2019's Fleet Week in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fleet Week has officially started. It will be packed with multiple free events and activities that will include touring ships and watching the Blue Angels.
Our Navy, Marines and Coast Guard have arrived!
"We're just here to give back," said FC3 Ryan Penrose - United States Navy.
ABC7 News caught up with sailor Ryan Penrose, this is his first time in San Francisco.
He'll be volunteering throughout the week helping out local food banks, and of course sightseeing a bit.
"I want to go to Alcatraz. We passed by it and we got a really close up view and the bridge was beautiful," said FC3 Penrose.
Others who traveled to the Bay Area are the parents of service members.
"I couldn't be more proud of Jack my son actually be in the Marine Corps just like me. And have our youngest son also he's going to be a commissioned officer and we couldn't be prouder," said former Marine, Marc Alvarez.
After waiting for more than three hours, this happened: a military convoy escorted by San Francisco Police had a familiar face on board.
Shouting "Hey boy!!" Marc Alvarez waved to his son on board a military truck.
With cheers and smiles after more than a month of not seeing their son. This moment made it all worth it. Marine Lance Corporal Jack Alvarez smiled to his parents and to his wife.
They are newlyweds, they got married less than two months ago.
Holding up a sign, Kayla Alvarez said she was excited to hug her husband again, "I made him a sign that says life takes you around the world but love brings you home."
Tonight many in our military will get to enjoy San Francisco with their loved ones, but tomorrow it's go time. Public activities, touring navy and coast guard ships, Navy Band concerts and so much more will be available throughout the week and of course the Blue angels.
The San Francisco Emergency Department is advising to register for emergency text alerts related to Fleet Week by texting FleetWeekSF to 888-777 and report any suspicious activities by calling 911.
