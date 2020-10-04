San Francisco Fleet Week begins on Monday with virtual events, destroyer ship display

The Zumwalt-class destroyer ship USS Michael Monsoor is now anchored in the Bay, after sailing under the Golden Gate bridge Friday morning.
The ship honors Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Monsoor, a Navy SEAL who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Ramadi, Iraq, on Sept. 29, 2006.
San Francisco Fleet Week organizers say the ship will not pull into port nor be open for tours due to COVID-19.
The display is ahead of festivities that will be held virtually this year because of the pandemic.
The ship will be pulling out on Saturday with its entire crew onboard.
The air show and live event portions of the celebration have also been postponed until 2021.
The public is encouraged to socially distance and wear masks as they view the destroyer from the waterfront.
Organizers say a concert and a series of virtual ship tours will highlight the week of online events. More information will be available on FleetWeekSF social media sites as the event nears.
Bay City News contributed to this report.