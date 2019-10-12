Fleet Week festivities continue in SF through weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fleet Week continues through the weekend in San Francisco. Before Friday's Blue Angels airshow, the annual Parade of Ships was held.
The fleet arrived in San Francisco Bay last week, parading under the Golden Gate Bridge on Friday. It included five U.S. Navy ships, joined by a Coast Guard cutter, the Army Corps of Engineers and a representative from the Royal Australian Navy.
