PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Florida school shooting survivor to speak in North Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

A survivor of the Florida high school shooting - Emma Gonzalez - will speak at a meeting about gun violence in the North Bay today.

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
A survivor of the Florida high school shooting will speak at a meeting about gun violence in the North Bay Sunday morning.

VIDEO: Get help with improving our schools

Emma Gonzalez will join North Bay Congressman Jared Huffman to talk about what happened at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last month.

Gonzalez will lead a discussion about ending gun violence and how to make sure schools and public spaces are safe.

VIDEO: 'Our innocence has been taken': In wake of Florida school shooting, survivors demand change

Sunday's meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dominican University in San Rafael.

The event is free and open to the public. Click here for details.

Click here for full coverage on the Parkland school shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsparkland school shootingu.s. & worldgun violenceschool safetySan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
March for Our Lives student organizers speak out after another school shooting
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
Florida deputy who failed to confront school shooter gets pension
More parkland school shooting
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News