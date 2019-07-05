Community & Events

Fog over SF didn't dampen Independence Day celebration

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A layer of fog over San Francisco is often expected on the 4th of July. Although fog didn't stop the Independence Day celebration.

The first fireworks were sent into the sky at 9:30 p.m. from barges on the Bay. One fired fireworks near Pier 39 and another closer Tim Aquatic Park. Both were named prime viewing areas for the pyrotechnics.

Tens-of-thousands braved the cold to watch fireworks fight through the fog.




Organizers say the number of spectators depended on the weather.



Clear skies would've attracted up to a million people to the waterfront.

Of course, this is far from the first time fog has impacted an Independence Day fireworks display in the city.

Last year, spectators got lucky when fireworks exploded above a thick layer of fog.
