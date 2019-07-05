Fog over SF didn't dampen Independence Day celebration

#SanFrancisco fireworks show still rockin’ and rollin’, but some are already heading home. Lots of ooohs and ahhhs, but also ughhhs because of the fog. I know, very descriptive terms. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/wbvtkbWDPy — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) July 5, 2019

#NOW the rush to get away from the waterfront. Tens of thousands are clearing out of #Pier39. We spoke with many with mixed reviews— some didn’t mind the fog, others were completely disappointed fog impacted the display. Join me at 11 p.m. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/AklNjT0QAO — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) July 5, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A layer of fog over San Francisco is often expected on the 4th of July. Although fog didn't stop the Independence Day celebration.The first fireworks were sent into the sky at 9:30 p.m. from barges on the Bay. One fired fireworks near Pier 39 and another closer Tim Aquatic Park. Both were named prime viewing areas for the pyrotechnics.Tens-of-thousands braved the cold to watch fireworks fight through the fog.Organizers say the number of spectators depended on the weather.Clear skies would've attracted up to a million people to the waterfront.Of course, this is far from the first time fog has impacted an Independence Day fireworks display in the city.Last year, spectators got lucky when fireworks exploded above a thick layer of fog.