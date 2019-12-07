SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown made a stop at Chief Sullivan's pub in North Beach Friday night.
He was there only 15 minutes. No time for drinking. The purpose of the visit was a modern take on a classic folk song, from a classic politician. A hip hop rendition of "Danny Boy," with the backing of the Irish Newsboys band.
Brown's words were brief, only three lines smoothly spoken between a chorus of raspy yells filling the cramped bar.
But he left an impression, as he always does, hastily walking into the night trailed by applause.
Former Mayor Willie Brown raps 'Danny Boy'
HOLIDAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News