Former Mayor Willie Brown raps 'Danny Boy'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown made a stop at Chief Sullivan's pub in North Beach Friday night.He was there only 15 minutes. No time for drinking. The purpose of the visit was a modern take on a classic folk song, from a classic politician. A hip hop rendition of "Danny Boy," with the backing of the Irish Newsboys band.Brown's words were brief, only three lines smoothly spoken between a chorus of raspy yells filling the cramped bar.But he left an impression, as he always does, hastily walking into the night trailed by applause.