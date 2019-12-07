holiday

Former Mayor Willie Brown raps 'Danny Boy'

By Thomas M. Rizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown made a stop at Chief Sullivan's pub in North Beach Friday night.

He was there only 15 minutes. No time for drinking. The purpose of the visit was a modern take on a classic folk song, from a classic politician. A hip hop rendition of "Danny Boy," with the backing of the Irish Newsboys band.

Brown's words were brief, only three lines smoothly spoken between a chorus of raspy yells filling the cramped bar.

But he left an impression, as he always does, hastily walking into the night trailed by applause.
