Free museum admission, restaurant deals in San Francisco on Thursday

By Kate Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For only the second time this year, certain San Francisco museums will offer free admission to visitors on Thursday, Sept. 19.

It's thanks to the Yerba Buena Culture for Community initiative, which brings together more than dozen neighboring cultural institutions and restaurants. Participating museums include SFMOMA, the Museum of the African Diaspora, the Contemporary Jewish Museum, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, and more.

Many venues have extended hours as well as free admission.

Nearby restaurants are providing food and drink specials.

For a complete list of participating venues and deals, click here.
