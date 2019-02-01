From politics to cats, here's what trended in SF's Twitterverse last week

A gas station owner in Fremont is offering free gas to federal employees affected by the government shutdown. "We have to do as much we can," the owner says. https://t.co/Ab6aZ9Dlrz pic.twitter.com/TEMoxm7kG6 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 24, 2019

This marijuana marketplace is giving out free weed to federal employees during the shutdown https://t.co/EtC96ViIuu pic.twitter.com/DN2zNhmFY6 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) January 24, 2019

Preparations are being made in Frank Ogawa Plaza as Sen. Kamala Harris brings her presidential campaign to Oakland for a rally later today. Video by @ScottStrazzante pic.twitter.com/7FO7p1YYfD — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 27, 2019

#SFPD Arrest 18 year-old Keonte Gathron, in Visitacion Valley Assault Case of an 88 year-old female who is still being treated for life-threatening injuries. > https://t.co/GFAIdOUClY #SF pic.twitter.com/HcWi0PeE02 — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) January 20, 2019

Meet Diane! This big, beautiful feline weighs in at nearly 20lbs! 😻 She’s super cuddly and is hoping for someone special to snuggle with on these cold winter nights. Maybe you?! Come meet her at our Mission Campus! https://t.co/gU81vwGUUw pic.twitter.com/xaOaMc1l4H — San Francisco SPCA (@sfspca) January 3, 2019

Doctors at UCSF have taken aim at the sugar-sweetened beverage industry, warning that a political tactic it has employed in California and three other states could have a devastating impact on public health. https://t.co/kI10P9jC0c pic.twitter.com/tHyiReG22L — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 22, 2019

A man had his work truck and the tools he uses to make a living stolen this morning in the Taraval. Within an hour Tenderloin Officers had the truck, all the tools and suspect in custody. Dontae Taylor, already on probation for same, Booked for vehicle theft & viol probation. pic.twitter.com/ABr7jmPLIu — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 19, 2019

WILLIE BROWN: "I’ve been peppered with calls from the national media about my 'relationship' with Kamala Harris, particularly since it became obvious that she was going to run for president. Yes, we dated."https://t.co/xkzR0YhIl0 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 26, 2019

When the Golden State Warriors traveled to Washington D.C. last week, the team met with a president -- just not the sitting one.It was a hit on social media, with the Chronicle's tweet becoming one of the most-liked and -shared among San Francisco's Twitter users, with 24,000 local retweets, favorites, quotes and replies as of this writing. But tweets from people in the city -- over 1.1 million posted between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27 -- ran the gamut from aid for long-furloughed federal workers to local crime to the political ambitions of a favorite daughter.It can be hard to make sense of the sometimes chaotic stream of information on Twitter, so Hoodline analyzed data from San Francisco's Twitter users to identify which local events, issues and curiosities got people most interested last week.An @nbcbayarea tweet about a Fremont gas station offering free fill-ups for furloughed workers was the No. 2 local tweet last week. It earned over 1,150 local retweets, likes, quotes and replies.That wasn't the only aid for the federal workers. As @KRON tweeted Jan. 23, a California dispensary gave out free medical marijuana for federal workers who couldn't cover their bills:You also showed a lot of interest in a local rally by presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris:The top public safety tweet was this from SFPD:Then there were the always-popular tweets about animals needing adoption. The top, with over 330 local interactions, was about one special feline:What else captured your attention on Twitter last week?UCSF doctors taking on the sweetened-beverage industry:SFPD officers in the Tenderloin recovering a stolen work truck and tools:And former mayor Willie Brown acknowledging -- with a "so what?" -- that he and Harris dated.