BARBARA BUSH

Funeral home prepares for service for former First Lady Barbara Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

A private visitation will be held Thursday and Friday for Barbara Bush. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
The flags have been lowered to half-staff at the funeral home where friends and family will gather to privately visit the body of Barbara Bush.

The private visitation will be held at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home in Houston Wednesday and Thursday.

Crews put out barricades Tuesday night ahead of the service.

First Lady Melania Trump plans to attend Mrs. Bush's funeral on Saturday, a spokesperson tells ABC News.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said, "Mrs. Trump intends to pay her respects to Barbara Bush and the entire family at the funeral on Saturday."

The White House has not yet said if President Trump will attend the funeral.



Here are the plans over the next few days.

Friday:

The public will be able to say goodbye to Mrs. Bush whose body will be lying in repose. That viewing will be held at St. Martin's Church between noon and midnight.

You cannot park directly at the church. You must go to Second Baptist Church on Woodway Drive to park, and then go through security.

Houston Metro bus service will shuttle visitors from the Second Baptist Parking Lot to St. Martin's.

Saturday:


A private funeral service will be held at St. Martin's.

The service will be for 1,500 guests. Mrs. Bush has repeatedly said she wanted a very simple service.

Several former presidents and first ladies plan to attend.

After the service, there will be a funeral procession from Houston to College Station that will proceed through Memorial Park. The motorcade will go north on Westcott, then up Highway 290, Highway 6, into College Station via Texas Avenue. The procession will turn left on George Bush Drive, and right into the library on Barbara Bush Drive.

Mrs. Bush will be laid to rest next to her daughter, Robin, who died from Leukemia at 3-years-old.

The burial ceremony will be private.

Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
More barbara bush
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News