Oakland Art Month shows off city's diverse art scene

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland is celebrating Oakland Art Month during the month of May.The entire month is dedicated to celebrating Oakland's diverse and creative community.This year the art community is celebrating the creation of the city's Cultural Development Plan with the theme, "Belonging."Oakland Art Month President and CEO, Mark Everton, says Art Month is a great way to learn more about new art forms you may not have experienced before.Oakland was also recently named a 2019 Best Trip by National Geographic Magazine due to the city's unique culture.