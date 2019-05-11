bay area events

Oakland Art Month shows off city's diverse art scene

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland is celebrating Oakland Art Month during the month of May.

The entire month is dedicated to celebrating Oakland's diverse and creative community.

This year the art community is celebrating the creation of the city's Cultural Development Plan with the theme, "Belonging."

Oakland Art Month President and CEO, Mark Everton, says Art Month is a great way to learn more about new art forms you may not have experienced before.

Oakland was also recently named a 2019 Best Trip by National Geographic Magazine due to the city's unique culture.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoaklandarttravelarts & culturecommunity calendaru.s. & worldcommunitybay area events
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BAY AREA EVENTS
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
Pig Scramble cancelled at Sonoma County Fair
'BBQing While Black': Oakland community gathers against racial injustice
13 Bay Area deals for National Ice Cream Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News