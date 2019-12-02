ghost ship fire

Memorial concert honors Ghost Ship victims on 3rd anniversary of deadly Oakland fire

By Anser Hassan
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Sunday night a memorial concert was played to honor the 36 people who died in the Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire in Oakland, and to celebrate their art.

The audience, made up mostly of victims' friends and family, listened to a seven-part program featuring traditional choral music along with audio and visual work of some of the victims.

Edwin Bernbaum spoke of the devastation in losing his son Johnathan, whose work was the first to be featured in the concert.



Bernbaum says he is thankful that his son's legacy is being kept alive through his art.

Pastor Pamela Kurtz says the memorial is also about holding the city of Oakland accountable.

"It's a good reminder that the city needs to continually be responsible for the lives of all the people who live here and the artists especially, who are particularly vulnerable," she says.



Some of the family members in attendance say there are plans for more events to showcase the artwork of the Ghost Ship fire victims.

