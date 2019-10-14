WorldWideWomen presents the 4th annual Girls' Festival 2019

Girls' Festival brings inspiration, information, and powerful life-changing connections to girls and women worldwide. Each year, this incredible event offers 100+ interactive activities, over 20 workshops, all day performances, and more for thousands of girls and their families. Throughout the day, your daughter may participate in countless enrichment classes and contests to learn valuable life skills.
This year's festival will be held on November 9th, 2019 from 10am-4pm at the Palace of Fine Arts. Festivalgoers may participate in the Girlpreneur competition, in which girls present their business ideas in front of a panel of judges. Winners will be chosen to receive a number of exciting prizes. Individuals or groups of girls can also submit an original poem to the Kaiser Permanente Spoken Word Slam Competition for a chance to win $500 and 25 free festival tickets. Don't miss your chance to attend this empowering event with your loved ones!
