Community & Events

A day full of inspiration and inclusion waits for you at Girls' Festival

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is a proud sponsor of Girls' Festival which is happening November 9th in San Francisco where thousands of girls come together to learn, teach and inspire. Roxanne Christophe, founder and CEO of Girls Crushing It, speaks with Kristen Sze about their participation in Girls' Fest.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscoeventswomen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Arrest made in brazen SF Chinatown assault
1 student hurt, 1 custody in Santa Rosa high school shooting
Raiders Hall of Famer Willie Brown dead at age 78
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Parts of Bay Area preparing for possible PG&E power shutoffs
AccuWeather forecast: Warm autumn day today
Klay Thompson could miss entire season: Report
Show More
WATCH IN 60: PG&E power shutoff warning, CA gas price investigation, few Uber riders tip
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Gov. Newsom calls for investigation into California gas prices
Police investigate accusations of bullying toward male cheerleader at a South Bay high school
EXCLUSIVE: Illegal marijuana grow destroys Fremont couple's rental home
More TOP STORIES News