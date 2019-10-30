Community & Events

World Wide Women Girls' Festival is fast approaching and Cisco Security Team will be there with tech and coding workshops

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- November 9th is Girls' Festival which is a day full of learning, possibilities, and fun! Negisa Taymourian, Product Marketing Manager for Cisco, spoke with ABC7's Kristen Sze and Kumasi Aaron about Cisco's workshops and why it means so much to them to take part in this special event.

