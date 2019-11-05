Community & Events

Girls' Festival is happening this weekend and everyone is invited

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A day full of information, hands on activities, and live music is what Girls' Festival is all about. Kathy Tyra from NetApp speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about their demonstrations and why it is such a powerful day. Girls' Festival is happening Saturday November 9th and tickets are still available.

