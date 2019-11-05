Community & Events

Girls' Festival is happening this weekend in San Francisco and everyone is invited

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A day full of information, hands on activities and live music is what Girls' Festival is all about. Kathy Tyra from NetApp speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about their demonstrations and why it is such a powerful day.

Girls' Festival is happening Saturday Nov. 9 and tickets are still available. ABC7 News is a proud sponsor.

