Got Pride? San Francisco celebrates with pride events this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is getting its pride on this weekend in a big way with lots of events.Friday night, the 16th annual Trans march happened near Dolores Park, thousands of people took part.On Sunday, San Francisco's iconic Pride Parade promises to be just as big and splashy than ever. Including a nod to the 50th anniversary of New York's Stonewall riots which sparked the modern gay rights movement.San Francisco had its own 'Stonewall' with the Compton's Cafeteria riot, when members of the trans community were arrested by police."It's a forgotten piece of history, how trans women led riots at stonewall and compton's cafeteria," said activist Karen Skultety.Friday, the annual intergenerational trans brunch happened in Dolores Park. Trans community ambassador Patti Ann Hall says she faced violence and discrimination in the past, but no more."I've got to age now, that's I've gotta be me, be who I am," said Hall.For volunteers, pride weekend begins at a warehouse off Bayshore Blvd.Almost 200 bright pink tarps are being unpacked. Five thousand metal spikes will be needed to anchor the amazing 200 foot long pink triangle on top of Twin Peaks. It's visible 20 miles on a clear day.Patrick Carney started the tradition 24 years ago. The pink triangle was once a symbol of hate used by the Nazis to identify homosexuals."That's what this whole event is about.. remembering hatred from the past preventing it from happening again," Carney said.This year's triangle will take shape starting Saturday morning with the help of 200 volunteers to make it happen.