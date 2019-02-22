Here are last week's top 6 Twitter images from around SF

A LOT of water on SF streets today#StormWatch pic.twitter.com/GfVqsVGP5R — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) February 13, 2019

They're the images you decided are worth way more than a thousand words: The most compelling, consequential or controversial local pictures of the past week, according to San Francisco's Twitter users.Hoodline analyzed Twitter data to find the images that most captured the city's attention on the social media platform. We collected all tweets with images from users in the city, used our own methodology to calculate the most popular and ranked them according to local interest.Last week's storm was on a lot of minds. It caused headaches for drivers, as @DrewTumaABC7 captured in this video:Meanwhile, @christies_nbc drove around the city until hitting this obstacle:It even rained indoors. Witness @ben_kpix's video from Embarcadero Center:What other images captured your attention on Twitter?On Valentine's Day, @sfgov circulated these images of City Hall weddings:And @kron4news tweeted these photos of a car whose owner was having a very bad day: