COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Here are last week's top 6 Twitter images from around SF

Photo: @SandhyaABC7/Twitter

By Hoodline
They're the images you decided are worth way more than a thousand words: The most compelling, consequential or controversial local pictures of the past week, according to San Francisco's Twitter users.

Hoodline analyzed Twitter data to find the images that most captured the city's attention on the social media platform. We collected all tweets with images from users in the city, used our own methodology to calculate the most popular and ranked them according to local interest.

Last week's storm was on a lot of minds. It caused headaches for drivers, as @DrewTumaABC7 captured in this video:


Meanwhile, @christies_nbc drove around the city until hitting this obstacle:


It even rained indoors. Witness @ben_kpix's video from Embarcadero Center:

What other images captured your attention on Twitter?

On Valentine's Day, @sfgov circulated these images of City Hall weddings:


And @kron4news tweeted these photos of a car whose owner was having a very bad day:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Trending near you: Top news in San Francisco today
Yosemite's famous 'firefall' returns as spectators flock to the park
ABC7 Celebrates Black History Month 2019
With office seriously damaged in gas explosion, Huckleberry Youth Programs seeks neighbors' help
More Community & Events
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Fire crews working to rescue woman trapped in landslide at Fort Funston
Student stabbed 3 times at Union City high school
Day 2 of the teacher strike in Oakland brings energy, resolve
Enjoy the weekend! Storm door could open Monday
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Juice Beauty lip moisturizer, RAGÚ Simply pasta sauce
'Bao,' a story about a dumpling, is up for an Oscar
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, on way to turn himself in
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
Show More
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
Vote! Which dress should Dion wear to the Oscars?
SPONSORED: Oscar frontrunner Regina King shines in 'Beale Street'
Student accused of creating drug app scheduled to appear in court
Perris torture case: Turpins plead guilty to multiple charges, accept plea deal
More News