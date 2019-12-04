Community & Events

Holiday Heroes brings children and athletes together for a great cause

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Holiday Heroes is happening on December 10, and it brings athletes, celebrities, and children together for a great cause. ABC7's Kristen Sze, who will emcee the event, speaks with the founder of Holiday Heroes and a Raider who will be attending.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscocharitychildrenholidayathleteseventsoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
WATCH IN 60: Sen. Kamala Harris' next steps, red kettles at BART, 2020 housing market
San Bruno declares local emergency for landslide
3 hospitalized after 7 vehicle crash on I-280 in San Jose
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Show More
Video shows world leaders appear to gossip about Donald Trump
December off to rainy start and it isn't over yet
Crews working to clean up feces problem in SF's Tenderloin
VIDEO: Truck slams through Bay Area jewelry store during burglary
BART, Salvation Army teaming up this holiday season to help the homeless
More TOP STORIES News