MOTHERS DAY

Hoodline: Mother's Day celebration ideas in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

It's all about Mom this Mother's Day weekend, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate around the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We teamed up with our partners at Hoodline to bring you the best weekend activities.

It's all about Mom this Mother's Day weekend, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate around the Bay Area.

Mother's Day wine, art event
If the mom in your life is an art and wine enthusiast, she'll love touring The Donum Estate on Saturday. Guests will enjoy an exclusive tasting of their Pinor Noir and Chardonnay paired with local Sonoma fare. The spanning estate features nearly 30 sculptures from world-renowned artists, along with olive trees, lavender, and daffodils. Live local music from Sabor De Mi Cuba will round out the afternoon. The VIP reception starts at 11 a.m. and general admission runs from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.

Mother's Day rose show
The San Francisco Rose Society and Golden Gate Rose Society team up for the 77th annual Mother's Day Rose Show at Golden Gate Park's Hall of Flowers.

Exhibitors will show their judged and award-winning garden roses Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Rose arrangements and rose photography will also be up for competition. And if your mom sees a bouquet she likes, they're available for a donation after the show.

Click here for more information.

Mother's Day brunch
Treat her to Mother's Day brunch on Sunday at Lake Chalet Seafood Bar and Grill in Oakland. Enjoy gorgeous views of Lake Merritt and a special menu with delicious options like spring onion polenta cakes, corn succotash, and pan-seared Alaskan halibut. There will also be a dining option for children and live music that begins at 1 p.m.

Click here for more information.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlinewhere you livebay area eventsmothers dayflower showwineOaklandSonoma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOTHERS DAY
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
These are the perfect flowers for Mother's Day
Mother's Day study: 40 percent fake reactions to gifts
More mothers day
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News