HOODLINE

Hoodline: The Little Mermaid symphony, get Mac'd and other weekend fun

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a holiday week and you can keep the party going by revisiting a childhood classic, catching a play, or trying a new restaurant opening up in the city. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's a holiday week and you can keep the party going by revisiting a childhood classic, catching a play, or trying a new restaurant opening up in the city.

"Soft Power" Final Weekend

This weekend is the last weekend to catch the play "Soft Power" at the Curran Theatre. It's a comedy and musical about a Chinese executive who visits America and falls in love with a U.S. leader while their two countries deal with a shift in power balance after the 2016 elections. It has romance, laughter and intrigue. There's also a show-stopping number from from a woman playing Hillary Clinton. It runs through Sunday. Tickets start at $29.

Click here to buy tickets.

The Little Mermaid Symphony

This week, the Davies Symphony is featuring an all-time favorite Disney classic; they'll perform song's from "The Little Mermaid." Travel back to 1989 through the sounds of the orchestra performing the Oscar and Grammy award-winning score that we all know and love. There are several performances this weekend.

Click here to buy tickets.

Get Mac'd

If you love mac n' cheese, you may want to take a trip to Mac'd. They just opened up a new location in Russian Hill at 3347 Fillmore. Build your own mac n' cheese dish! Get creative! If you're a foodie, you'll be interested in knowing they have an all-star chef from the Michael Mina Group on board.

Click here to see their menu

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlinebay area eventsfoodentertainmentSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOODLINE
What does $1,500 rent you in Concord?
Eats and treats: Your guide to SoMa's 4 newest food hotspots
Cannabis dispensary proposed for Castro's former Wild Card location
San Francisco's 5 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)
8-seat sushi bar Oma San Francisco Station opens in Japantown
More Hoodline
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Bikers escort bullying victim to first day of middle school
Ice Cream, Beer and the Blues this weekend in SF
Oakland cracking down on illegal dumping
Miracle Messages: help houseless San Franciscans Danita and Jesse find their families
High school students install mixed-media artwork on Ocean Avenue utility boxes
More Community & Events
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Show More
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News