How much you have to spend to get a UFC fighter at your door

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Gilroy High School wrestling team is hoping to rake in a lot of money with its fireworks stand. The team is coached by UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.The money raised helps the team get to tournaments."Because of stuff like these fundraisers, the fireworks booth, we're able to provide the kids with hotel rooms, travel there, food, everything, and it's so important that people support the community and allow these kids to get the opportunities that they deserve," said Cormier.The stand is in the parking lot of the Home Depot in Gilroy. If you spend $200, you'll be entered into a raffle for tickets to UFC 241 in Anaheim next month.If you live in Gilroy and spend more than $1,000, Cormier will personally deliver your fireworks.