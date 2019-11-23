Hundreds of volunteers help prepare holiday food donations in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- In San Jose, more than 300 volunteers will pack food boxes for Sacred Heart Community Service on Saturday.The day helps prepare for the Thanksgiving Food Distribution, which starts on Monday.About 4,400 boxes will be distributed next week.Families come to pick up holiday food boxes that are filled with canned goods, fresh produce and their choice of a turkey, ham, or chicken.You can still donate Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.