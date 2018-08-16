SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Ice cream and beer might not be the best combination all at once, but spread out over a couple of days, it could be make for the perfect San Francisco weekend.
Our partners at Hoodline have some suggestions that may not be great for your waistline but will certainly please your palate.
San Francisco Ice Cream Festival
'Matcha Alaska' is one of the creative flavors being served Sunday at the San Francisco Ice Cream Festival. Imagine a scoop of strawberry rhubarb ice cream with a creamy matcha topping that is set on fire with a blow torch. Churn Urban creamery is the local ice cream maker behind the concoction which we think tastes like the ice cream version of a s'more. You can try what Churn and 29 other vendors have to offer at the Spark Social food truck park in Mission Bay. More info here.
Bay Area Brew Fest
While we're on a health kick, let's go over to the Bay Area Brew Fest happening at Pier 35 on Saturday. Seventy breweries, 200 beers -- one price gets you unlimited samples. Note: You cannot buy tickets at the door so plan ahead by looking here.
Polk Street Blues Festival
The whole family can enjoy our last event: The 8th Annual Polk Street Blues Festival. Enjoy two stages of music Saturday and Sunday plus food, arts and crafts and shopping -- you really can't lose because the event is free. Click here for more info.