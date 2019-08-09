Increased security at Outside Lands in wake of mass shootings

There will be officers in tactical gear.

Double fencing will be put up surrounding the event with more eyes in strategic places.

There will be more barricades, but Police Chief William Scott highlighted that it will be the added police officers that will hopefully reassure people attending the event.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Outside Lands Festival begins tomorrow in San Francisco and a robust security plan will be in place.Gregg Perloff of Another Planet Entertainment said, "I don't know that I've ever been so safe in my life, this is unbelievable."It was a timely icebreaker needed to dive into the complicated issue of security in light of the recent mass shootings. Perloff of Another Planet Entertainment was surrounded by the people who will make sure there will be no incidents at the Outside Lands Festival."Ultimately with a goal of keeping you all safe," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed who took a tour.Here are some of the new security measures that will be in place this year:"You are going to see a lot of police officers in the event, around the event, we will have a robust presence of police officers," said Chief Scott.That's reassuring to these three young women who came from Southern California. Still, they were discussing their own safety plan."To know you exists before going into the festival and when you are in there, that's really important in case anything happens," said Sarah Estupinian, an Outside Lands attendee.Police also said they have an evacuation plan in place.Also a first this year is the sale of cannabis. Vendors will be located in an area south of the Polo fields called Grass Lands. But the mayor hinted it was on trial basis."If it works well, we might do this for other festivals. If it doesn't then we are going to have second thoughts about issuing permits like this in the future," said the mayor.