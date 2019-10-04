SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- Irma Herrera's one-woman show "Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?" opens the Best of San Francisco Solo Series during Latino Heritage Month.
She'll be performing Sunday, October 13, at 7PM at Marin Center's Showcase Theater in San Rafael.
Herrera talks about her own journey to become a playwright and the importance of embracing one's cultural identity.
RELATED: ABC7 Celebrates Latino Heritage Month 2019
She spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze and Kumasi Aaron.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
Order your tickets here.
Learn more about Irma Herrera.
Irma Herrera talks playwright, importance of embracing one's cultural identity in 'Why Would I Mispronounce My Own Name?'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News