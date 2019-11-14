Lagunitas holding Kincade Fire fundraiser to help support relief efforts

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Local beer maker Lagunitas will host a fundraiser Thursday to help out people affected by the Kincade Fire.
There will be an auction and live music at the brewery's taproom in Petaluma.
The free event runs from about 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
All proceeds will go to a nonprofit organization that helps first responders.
