COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Linden Street 'living alley' nears completion with new lanterns, benches and more

Photos: Teresa Hammerl/Hoodline

By Hoodline
After two years of planning and construction, the living alley project on Hayes Valley's Linden Street is nearing completion.

Eight small sidewalk gardens were put in place on the south sidewalk in early September, and new benches are currently being installed, along with 16 overhead lanterns on strings.

As we reported last year, Place Lab (formerly Build Public), the nonprofit arm of local developer Build, Inc., secured $189,000 in city funds to make improvements to the alleyway along the 300 block of Linden Street.

SF Planning defines living alleys as "urban living rooms" that prioritize pedestrians and bicyclists, while keeping the street open to cars.


The improvements are being put in place through a variety of local partnerships.

Friends of the Urban Forest helped install the gardens; the new benches are being set up by Rarefield Design/Build; and the lanterns come from Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu of sculpture and arts collective HYBYCOZO, which is also behind the geometric light sculptures on neighboring Patricia's Green.

Toral Patel, Place Lab's associate director of stewardship and planning, told Hoodline that the city will continue to provide baseline services to the block, while the Friends of Linden Alley will be responsible for the maintenance of the new improvements.

According to Place Lab's website, the Friends of Linden Alley is a group of stakeholders "committed to the long-term stewardship of the alley," including representatives from new businesses on the alley like Optical Underground and Clare V. The group is expected to be fiscally sponsored by the San Francisco Parks Alliance.


SF Planning kicked off the Market Octavia Living Alleys project in 2013, in the hope that coalitions of Hayes Valley residents, businesses and nonprofits would work together to spearhead small-scale alleyway improvement projects throughout theneighborhood.

The agency launched a toolkit to help local business owners and residents better understand the initiative, and a $1 million Community Challenge Grants fund to help fund proposals--up to $200,000 per alley. Another living alley, on neighboring Lily Street, is currently in the works as well.

Next Friday, October 12, the Friends of Linden Alley will host a block party and lighting celebration from 4-7 p.m., with free food, drinks and activities. At 5:30 p.m., District 5 Supervisor Vallie Brown is expected to turn on the newly installed lanterns.

"Everyone is welcome," Patel said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Carolyn Tyler retires after incredible 32-year career at ABC7 News
Silicon Valley Latino founder, VP of marketing interview with ABC7
ABC7 Celebrates Latino Heritage Month 2018
Scenes from the 2018 Folsom Street Fair [NSFW]
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Livermore parents, teens react to 2 possible opioid deaths in two days
5 officers shot, 1 killed, in South Carolina, suspect in custody
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
A's fans ready for Yankees showdown
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Presidential Alert: System test sent to phones nationwide
Pharmaceutical company Bayer cutting over 200 jobs in Berkeley
Creature walks into TV live shot, sparks internet debate
Show More
Low-flying military aircraft cause concerns from Santa Cruz neighbors
14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs in surprise attack
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh
NY Times: Trump got $413M from father, much from tax dodges
Man who lost limbs after dog's kiss is 'lucky to be alive'
More News